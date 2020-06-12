/
3 bedroom apartments
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tarrant, AL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 Jackson Blvd
905 Jackson Boulevard, Tarrant, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1232 sqft
Great home for rent in convenient location - This is a wonderful home in Tarrant Close to downtown, sidewalks, enclosed sunroom, living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, very large kitchen with lots of cabinets, central heat and air, all
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1249 Waverly Street
1249 Waverly Street, Tarrant, AL
3 Bedrooms
$580
1255 sqft
Tarrant - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Central Heat and Air, Total Electric, Close to Schools and Recreation Center. To take a video tour of this property go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
1829 Linthicum Circle
1829 Linthicum Circle, Tarrant, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1560 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6319 Larkin Street
6319 Larkin Street, Tarrant, AL
Looking for Larkin? - Welcome home! This gorgeous, newly renovated 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home is waiting for you! Full renovations included new flooring, modern updates to fixtures/hardware, fresh paint throughout, brand new window coverings, and
Results within 1 mile of Tarrant
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
729 Park Lane
729 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1940 sqft
New For Rent in Fultondale! - If space is what you're looking for, then look no further! This newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home for rent is located right in the heart of Fultondale, convenient to shopping, dining, and major interstates.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 Park Lane
905 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Fultondale! - Great 1 level home in residential neighborhood on a flat lot just 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham. Hardwood floors throughout living areas, vinyl in kitchen and tile in bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4237 39th Avenue North
4237 39th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$690
980 sqft
Birmingham/Inglenook - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room/dining room combo, rear laundry room den/play room, central heat and air, total electric, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
429 2nd Street
429 2nd Street, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home will not last long. It features a beautiful kitchen with plenty counter top space and cabinets. This home also features two living spaces and a cover deck.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4401 41st Place North
4401 41st Place North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1532 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4012 38th Avenue North
4012 38th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1640 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Brummitt Heights
1 Unit Available
1988 Pine Street
1988 Pine Street, Birmingham, AL
Welcome home!!! This home features a great kitchen, fresh paint, and a nice outdoor space! This home has great bedrooms sizes and great closet space.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Inglenook
1 Unit Available
4224 50th Ave N
4224 50th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1326 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Inglenook neighborhood - Three bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Inglenook neighborhood. Corner lot. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen. Storage garage. Newly renovated. (RLNE3200873)
Results within 5 miles of Tarrant
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,564
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
11 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$994
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central City
2 Units Available
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,113
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
Apple Valley
13 Units Available
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
Bridlewood
3 Units Available
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
Verified
Last updated June 4 at 02:38pm
Crestline
8 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
Crestwood South
20 Units Available
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Penfield Park
1 Unit Available
1044 Southwood Drive
1044 Southwood Drive, Birmingham, AL
Reduced!! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Ready for new residents in this roomy double lot 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in an established neighborhood. This home features 2,032 sq.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
8341 Vassar Avenue
8341 Vassar Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1074 sqft
Reduced!! ***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow home with a covered porch. This home features 1,074 sq.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1501 Bobolink Lane Northeast
1501 Bobolink Lane Northeast, Birmingham, AL
JUST REDUCED!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in ready split level home in the heart of Center Point. Easy care laminate hardwood floors and carpet throughout. The spacious living room is great for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
217 Killough Drive
217 Killough Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1212 sqft
Just Reduced!!ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** You will love this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home ready for new residents. The is plenty of privacy as this home is set back from the road and has a huge yard, great for entertaining.
