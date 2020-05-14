All apartments in Tarrant
Find more places like 6319 Larkin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarrant, AL
/
6319 Larkin Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

6319 Larkin Street

6319 Larkin Street · (205) 440-2142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tarrant
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6319 Larkin Street, Tarrant, AL 35217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6319 Larkin Street · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Looking for Larkin? - Welcome home! This gorgeous, newly renovated 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home is waiting for you! Full renovations included new flooring, modern updates to fixtures/hardware, fresh paint throughout, brand new window coverings, and will also come with a brand new stove with the lease! Come see what all the fuss is about Overhere! Schedule a self viewing today or set an appointment with Colby! Text Colby at 205-440-2142 to get a code for self viewing or to set appointment. Visit our website for a full list of available properties!

www.overheremanagement.com

(RLNE5733153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 Larkin Street have any available units?
6319 Larkin Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6319 Larkin Street currently offering any rent specials?
6319 Larkin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 Larkin Street pet-friendly?
No, 6319 Larkin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarrant.
Does 6319 Larkin Street offer parking?
No, 6319 Larkin Street does not offer parking.
Does 6319 Larkin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 Larkin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 Larkin Street have a pool?
No, 6319 Larkin Street does not have a pool.
Does 6319 Larkin Street have accessible units?
No, 6319 Larkin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 Larkin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6319 Larkin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6319 Larkin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6319 Larkin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6319 Larkin Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tarrant 2 BedroomsTarrant 3 Bedrooms
Tarrant Apartments with BalconyTarrant Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Tarrant Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, AL
Grayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity