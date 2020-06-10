All apartments in Sylvan Springs
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

230 Poplar Springs Drive

230 Poplar Springs Drive · (205) 433-0170
Location

230 Poplar Springs Drive, Sylvan Springs, AL 35118

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1075 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
What a cute house! There is new flooring throughout the living room and eat-in kitchen. The back yard is flat and spacious, and there is a carport on the side. The master has a private powder room, with extra storage.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Poplar Springs Drive have any available units?
230 Poplar Springs Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 230 Poplar Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
230 Poplar Springs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Poplar Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Poplar Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 230 Poplar Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 230 Poplar Springs Drive does offer parking.
Does 230 Poplar Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Poplar Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Poplar Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 230 Poplar Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 230 Poplar Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 230 Poplar Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Poplar Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Poplar Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Poplar Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Poplar Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
