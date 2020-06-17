All apartments in Saraland
2955 Towneship Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2955 Towneship Blvd

2955 Towneship Blvd · (251) 679-2955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2955 Towneship Blvd, Saraland, AL 36571

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1216 · Avail. now

$1,216

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
key fob access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
key fob access
La Maison of Saraland - Property Id: 274599

La Maison is proud to offer select Smart Apartment Homes! Our newest teched out apartments come with remote access, keyless entry and intelligent thermostat, with additional smart home features you can add to fully customize. Our Smart Homes are designed to save you money, energy, and peace of mind- and all through the ease of an app and the Amazon Alexa technology!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274599
Property Id 274599

(RLNE5760602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Towneship Blvd have any available units?
2955 Towneship Blvd has a unit available for $1,216 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2955 Towneship Blvd have?
Some of 2955 Towneship Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 Towneship Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Towneship Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Towneship Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2955 Towneship Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2955 Towneship Blvd offer parking?
No, 2955 Towneship Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2955 Towneship Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2955 Towneship Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Towneship Blvd have a pool?
No, 2955 Towneship Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Towneship Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2955 Towneship Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Towneship Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2955 Towneship Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 Towneship Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 Towneship Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
