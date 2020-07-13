22 Apartments for rent in Prattville, AL with parking
'Cause it's midnight in Montgomery / just hear that whippoorwill /See the stars light up the purple sky / feel that lonesome chill" (-- Alan Jackson, "Midnight in Montgomery")
Anytime, day or night, whether it's midnight or noon, Montgomery offers the same connection to nature's finest. Nearby Prattville is no stranger to those wonderful sights and sounds. Especially the natural greenery of a golf course. Part of Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, it shouldnt shock you that Prattville is a golfing nirvana. With over 10 prestigious golf courses to choose from, you'll be occupied for days. Not the golfing type? No worries.Prattville is begging for you to come out and play with the 20 parks it offers. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prattville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.