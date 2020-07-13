22 Apartments for rent in Prattville, AL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prattville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$780
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1284 sqft
Conveniently located near golf courses, shopping and downtown Montgomery. Close to I-65. Units feature washer/dryer, tons of light and central A/C. Swimming pool, fitness center and dog park on premises.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
8 Units Available
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
765 sqft
Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
570 Old Mill Way
570 Old Mill Way, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1517 sqft
Home for rent in The Oaks of Buena Vista - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Oaks of Buena Vista! This beautiful home offers a great living area with fireplace and a kitchen with granite countertops, island, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
306 Cambridge
306 Cambridge St, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1901 sqft
306 Cambridge Available 09/24/20 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garge in Prattville - Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Glynnwood Subdivision. Very close to I-65 and new shopping area in Prattville and 10 miles to Maxwell AFB.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
105 Twelve Oaks Ct
105 Twelve Oaks Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2336 sqft
Lovely Prattville home with 3 beds/ 3 baths and 2 bonus rooms. This home includes a pool, high ceilings, granite countertops, a stove, refrigerator, large garden tub, separate shower, 2-car carport and this home is located in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1546 Hawthorne Lane
1546 Hawthorne Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1611 sqft
Prattville Home - This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home won't last long. Featuring lots for storage space, vaulted ceiling in the living room, open floor plan, yard with a privacy fence, great and convenient location in Prattville.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
824 Cottage Lane
824 Cottage Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1327 sqft
Home for rent in The Cove - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in The Cove in Prattville! Double garage, large yard, living room with fireplace, open floor plan. Master bath has garden tub and walk in closet.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1009 Thistle Rd
1009 Thistle Rd, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2039 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Highland Ridge Neighborhood in Prattville.
Results within 5 miles of Prattville

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
284 Pinewood Dr
284 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1330 sqft
284 Pinewood Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath in Millbrook with Garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a one car garage. On a corner lot with a large fenced in back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Prattville

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cloverdale-Idlewild
3179 Norman Bridge Rd
3179 Norman Bridge Road, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
3179 Norman Bridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1 - This two story townhouse has had a complete remodel inside and out while still boasting its historic charm.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4513 Coventry Road
4513 Coventry Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1688 sqft
4513 Coventry Road - This freshly renovated 3Bedroom/2Bath home is conveniently located in the heart of Montgomery. The spacious guest bedrooms with a shared hall bath and the large master suite with walk-in closet will make anybody feel at home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1612 Lyndle Road
1612 Lyndle Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
1612 Lyndle Road Available 09/01/20 Charming Home! - Charming 1 story home with 3 bedroom 2 bath located in Shawnee Terrace. 2 car parking pad, wall to wall carpet, vinyl/linoleum floors. Heat is central gas, gas range and cooling is electric.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3340 Vermont Dr
3340 Vermont Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1025 sqft
3 BEDROOMS OR 2+DEN/1 BATH/FIREPLACE/CARPORT/WIRED WORKSHOP/WINDOW AC/IN SHOP.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Bellehurst Drive
216 Bellehurst Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1946 sqft
Bellehurst Estates - 216 Bellehurst Drive - Great midtown location - this freshly painted 3 BR and 2 BA home features hardwood flooring in the front living room and bedrooms and new laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room and large

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Old Cloverdale
1029 Magnolia Curve
1029 Magnolia Curve, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3120 sqft
Want to live in Old Cloverdale but not in an OLD home? This two-story brick charmer is the house for you! Built as a builder's personal residence, the attention to detail in this home is rare: gorgeous features like ornate wall & ceiling moldings,

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
79 Commerce St. - 406
79 Commerce Street, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
739 sqft
High end lofts in the heart of the Downtown Entertainment district. This 1 bedroom luxury unit has a balcony view of Downtown Montgomery. The rent includes water, sewer, garbage, basic cable/internet and parking.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
19 Brantwood Drive
19 Brantwood Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1691 sqft
Brick & Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - You Won't Want to Miss This Brick Beauty! This 3 Bedroom home features Living Room with fireplace & built-in bookshelves, Wood Floors throughout living areas & bedrooms, Bright Kitchen

1 of 11

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
3618 Woodhill Road
3618 Woodhill Road, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2034 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal in the very desirable neighborhood of Dalraida! The great room and dining room are large with a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
3614 Princess Ann Street
3614 Princess Ann Street, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1928 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This is a charming home with loads of character; situated in the well established neighborhood of Dalraida! This home features: a den and great

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3 Kent Street
3 Kent Street, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$850
1305 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Montgomery! - You'll Love This Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! Features Attached carport, Wood floors in living room & bedrooms, Kitchen with appliances, 2 full bathrooms, Fenced backyard, and Covered patio around

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Hull
340 E Fairview Ave
340 East Fairview Avenue, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1794 sqft
** 3 bed 2 bath Beauty on a Corner Lot!!! ** - This 3 bed 2 bath home has been beautifully remodeled! All new paint and trim, hardwood floors throughout, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer connections, a covered

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3627 Mayfair Road
3627 Mayfair Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1416 sqft
**3 Bed 2 Bath Dalraida Home** - This home is a 3 bed 2 bath corner lot located in Dalraida. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, ceiling fans in the bedrooms.
City Guide for Prattville, AL

'Cause it's midnight in Montgomery / just hear that whippoorwill /See the stars light up the purple sky / feel that lonesome chill" (-- Alan Jackson, "Midnight in Montgomery")

Anytime, day or night, whether it's midnight or noon, Montgomery offers the same connection to nature's finest. Nearby Prattville is no stranger to those wonderful sights and sounds. Especially the natural greenery of a golf course. Part of Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, it shouldnt shock you that Prattville is a golfing nirvana. With over 10 prestigious golf courses to choose from, you'll be occupied for days. Not the golfing type? No worries.Prattville is begging for you to come out and play with the 20 parks it offers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Prattville, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prattville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

