/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
160 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, AL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 3rd Ave
908 3rd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
- (RLNE5762205)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 10th Way
1201 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
1201 10th Way Available 07/22/20 Home for Rent in Pleasant Grove..
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
937 8th Street
937 8th Street, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
116 5th Way
116 5th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1270 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
147 Park Road
147 Park Road, Pleasant Grove, AL
Welcome to Pleasant Grove! You will love this spacious home! You will love the eat in kitchen, updated appliances, and spacious rooms! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
321 2nd Avenue South
321 2nd Ave, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1377 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to your new home, come in and unpack. The spacious eat in kitchen has lots of storage and room for a large dining room table.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
615 PARK RD
615 Park Road, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$949
1128 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! New appliances being installed.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Grove
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
238 Crossway Drive
238 Crossway Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
Hueytown Beauty - New On the Market - Newly Renovated! - Great curb appeal. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. The spacious living room/dining room features lots of natural light.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2094 Cherry Ave
2094 Cherry Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1265 sqft
Pictures and details coming soon! Call for your appointment today! 205-410-8785
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
5515 Rockwood Drive
5515 Rockwood Drive, Sylvan Springs, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1588 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This amazing split-level brick 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a grand living room, beautiful kitchen with all appliances, and huge backyard! Don't miss out
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
330 Harlem Ave
330 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
1 MONTH RENT FREE! Check out this beautiful full brick all-electric home. It features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area. There's a separate laundry room off of the kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
517 Harlem Avenue
517 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1221 sqft
This is a home you do not want to miss, with 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms it has a huge den, great patio for large gatherings, and a garage... This home meets every need AND your wants! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Grove
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2722 Novel Dr.
2722 Novel Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
- (RLNE5854278)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jones Valley
1 Unit Available
2828 Dowell Ave SW
2828 Dowell Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, AL
2828 Dowell Ave SW Available 06/22/20 2828 Dowell Ave SW - FOR RENT: *You can view the property now but Will be available for move in approximately 6/22/20 * 4 Bedrooms/2 Baths Large Kitchen Fresh paint and new flooring Large Rooms Carport in
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jones Valley
1 Unit Available
3228 Beech Ave SW
3228 Beech Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
Handyman special rent to own - Property Id: 297427 House comes with 10k in equity selling For 43k bad credit no credit we will work with you Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
4232 Terrace S
4232 Terrace South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$699
4232 Terrace S - FOR RENT::: 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath Hardwoods! Large rooms! CALL TODAY! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205) 985-1010 Office Property is managed by TMI Real Estate (RLNE5835657)
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms,
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Avalon Avenue
127 Avalon Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Hueytown! - This home is a single family home located in Hueytown, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large back yard, a large open back deck, fresh paint, and it was newly remodeled.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
629 Bluebell Rd
629 Blue Bell Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$690
1213 sqft
Forestdale - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,living room, dining room, large kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Central heat and air, built in cabinets. To take a video tour of this home go to: www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home". (RLNE5780645)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1407 57th Pl W
1407 57th Place, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1084 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakwood Place
1 Unit Available
2026 Lee Ct SW
2026 Lee Court Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1204 sqft
- (RLNE5580242)
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 11th St N
1135 11th Street North, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
Move in Special!! 1/2 Off the first months Rent!! - (RLNE5554206)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
2340 22nd St Ensley
2340 22nd Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
- (RLNE5554022)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, AL