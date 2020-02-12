158 SUGAR DR

Amenities

Move In Ready!!! 2 Bedroom 2-Baths ONE LEVEL-END UNIT Townhome in PELHAM! Rent $1225/Month, one month deposit required. Pet allowed with deposit. Two good Size Bedrooms, each with their own Private full Bath. Master Bedroom has Walk-In Closet with Custom Built-in Shelves. Freshly Paint & Brand New Hardwood Flooring in Living & Dining area. A Large size newly remodel kitchen with lots of storage cabinets, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Room with beautiful view Bay Windows. Large Living/Dining Room with Crown Molding and Wood Burning Fireplace. Plantation Shutters throughout the house. Awesome Screened Porch and Large size storage room, Fully Fenced Backyard. Conveniently located in Pelham area.