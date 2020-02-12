All apartments in Pelham
158 SUGAR DR
Last updated June 15 2020

158 SUGAR DR

158 Sugar Drive · (205) 822-2272
Location

158 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL 35124

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Move In Ready!!! 2 Bedroom 2-Baths ONE LEVEL-END UNIT Townhome in PELHAM! Rent $1225/Month, one month deposit required. Pet allowed with deposit. Two good Size Bedrooms, each with their own Private full Bath. Master Bedroom has Walk-In Closet with Custom Built-in Shelves. Freshly Paint & Brand New Hardwood Flooring in Living & Dining area. A Large size newly remodel kitchen with lots of storage cabinets, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Room with beautiful view Bay Windows. Large Living/Dining Room with Crown Molding and Wood Burning Fireplace. Plantation Shutters throughout the house. Awesome Screened Porch and Large size storage room, Fully Fenced Backyard. Conveniently located in Pelham area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 SUGAR DR have any available units?
158 SUGAR DR has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 158 SUGAR DR have?
Some of 158 SUGAR DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 SUGAR DR currently offering any rent specials?
158 SUGAR DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 SUGAR DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 SUGAR DR is pet friendly.
Does 158 SUGAR DR offer parking?
Yes, 158 SUGAR DR does offer parking.
Does 158 SUGAR DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 SUGAR DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 SUGAR DR have a pool?
No, 158 SUGAR DR does not have a pool.
Does 158 SUGAR DR have accessible units?
No, 158 SUGAR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 158 SUGAR DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 SUGAR DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 158 SUGAR DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 SUGAR DR does not have units with air conditioning.
