Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

108 Hidden Creek Parkway

108 Hidden Creek Parkway · (205) 841-2250
Location

108 Hidden Creek Parkway, Pelham, AL 35124

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Hidden Creek Parkway · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for rent in Pelham - This is a single family home located in the Hidden Creek neighborhood of Pelham, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large family room with fireplace and natural light. The master bedroom is large, and it has a walk in closet and large, luxurious bathroom. In addition, there is an outside storage room and a back patio with a large back yard. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis at the owner's discretion. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. Available for move in July 15th!

Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view our Rental Requirements under the Tenants tab. You may call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.

(RLNE5902592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Hidden Creek Parkway have any available units?
108 Hidden Creek Parkway has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Hidden Creek Parkway have?
Some of 108 Hidden Creek Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Hidden Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
108 Hidden Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Hidden Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Hidden Creek Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 108 Hidden Creek Parkway offer parking?
No, 108 Hidden Creek Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 108 Hidden Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Hidden Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Hidden Creek Parkway have a pool?
No, 108 Hidden Creek Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 108 Hidden Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 108 Hidden Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Hidden Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Hidden Creek Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Hidden Creek Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Hidden Creek Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
