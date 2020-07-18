108 Hidden Creek Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home for rent in Pelham - This is a single family home located in the Hidden Creek neighborhood of Pelham, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large family room with fireplace and natural light. The master bedroom is large, and it has a walk in closet and large, luxurious bathroom. In addition, there is an outside storage room and a back patio with a large back yard. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis at the owner's discretion. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. Available for move in July 15th!



Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view our Rental Requirements under the Tenants tab. You may call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.



(RLNE5902592)