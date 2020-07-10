/
apartments with washer dryer
14 Apartments for rent in Orange Beach, AL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
25624 W Perdido Ave
25624 West Perdido Avenue, Orange Beach, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1170 sqft
Luxury Apartments located in Coastal Alabama - Property Id: 204286 With unparalleled designer apartments in Orange Beach, Sandy Shores offers a friendly community for you to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Orange Beach
1 Unit Available
501 Cotton Creek Drive, #102 Cotton Creek Estates #102
501 Cotton Creek Dr, Baldwin County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Cotton Creek Estates #102 - Property has one car garage, with privacy fence in the front and the back. Washer and Dryer do not convey with the rental. Pets considered with owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee. (RLNE5732552)
Results within 5 miles of Orange Beach
10 Units Available
One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$949
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1266 sqft
Modern homes with nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, clubhouse and pool. There's even a nine-hole golf course on site. Close to Gulf Shores Public Beach.
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.
Contact for Availability
144 West 8th Ave.
144 West 8th Avenue, Gulf Shores, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gulf Shores Waterfront on Little Lagoon! - New updated Water Front Home! This second floor unit has a long rear deck facing Little Lagoon. There is a covered gazebo for gatherings or barbecues and fire pit area.
1 Unit Available
3901 Chesterfield Lane
3901 Chesterfield Ln, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Walk's largest floor plan! This open layout 4/2 has hard flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances (all included--even washer and dryer), spacious rooms and closets and a two car garage.
1 Unit Available
Innerarity Townhomes
16032 INNERARITY PT RD
16032 Innerarity Point Road, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1224 sqft
Impressive 2 bedroom townhouse with beautiful Intracoastal Views! Enjoy the most incredible view from one of 2 balconies! This townhouse offers great amenities such as tile floor, Berber carpet, granite counter tops, and covered parking.
1 Unit Available
Oak Court
5862 GROTTO AVE
5862 Grotto Avenue, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
2/2 duplex. Rents with washer, dryer and refrigerator. 10 min from NAS back gate and beaches at Perdido. Screened back porch with storage room. Driveway. Public boat ramp 5 min away.
1 Unit Available
Oak Court
5884 GROTTO AVE
5884 Grotto Avenue, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1901 sqft
CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH BRICK HOME WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE ON A CORNER LOT JUST MINUTES FROM A BOAT LAUNCH, PERDIDO KEY BEACHES AND BAY.
Results within 10 miles of Orange Beach
1 Unit Available
13514 PERDIDO KEY DR
13514 Perdido Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2320 sqft
Located moments from the beach, this one-of-a-kind rental in Perdido Key will not last long! This 4BR/4BA unfurnished beach house offers dual master suites and additional loft space on the second floor.
1 Unit Available
13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD
13335 Johnson Beach Road, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2118 sqft
Lands End 102 on Beautiful Perdido Key. With only 30 units (3 per floor), Lands end is an upscale, low density Gulf-front, gated complex.
1 Unit Available
Sun and Sand
13900 CANAL DR
13900 Canal Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2352 sqft
Fully furnished lovely custom home designed by the owners, making it truly unique from any other. Watch the boats go by on the Intracoastal Waterway from any of three maintenance-free Trex decks.
1 Unit Available
13601 PERDIDO KEY DR
13601 Perdido Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1891 sqft
Enjoy gorgeous, full views of the Gulf of Mexico from this top floor corner Penthouse unit at Beach Colony Resort on Perdido Key! The master bedroom is beachfront with a great view of the sandy shore below.
1 Unit Available
Gulf Beach
608 LOST KEY DR
608 Lost Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1739 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished Condo overlooking Lost Key Golf Course. Enjoy the outdoors in your screened lanai, or relax on the over sized balcony.