Apartment List
/
AL
/
odenville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Odenville, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Odenville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
29 River Birch Ln
29 River Birch Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Available soon for Touring! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
810 Hawthorn Lane
810 Hawthorn Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Odenville

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Parkwood Drive
29 Parkwood Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2022 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
828 Kent Drive
828 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Home for rent in Margaret!!!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available - Link in Description!! - Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Click the link below to start touring NOW!!! ?? https://www.zillow.
Results within 5 miles of Odenville

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1042 Lexington Drive
1042 Lexington Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
New for Rent in Moody! - Spacious one level 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home for rent in the highly desirable Creekview Estates subdivision, featuring an open floor plan, fully fenced backyard and a 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2147 Kings Court
2147 Kings Ct, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
Fantastic Home for Rent in Moody, AL!!! Available for Viewing NOW!!! - Fantastic, super clean home for rent in Moody, AL! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features one car garage with nicely sized fenced in back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1127 Avalon Drive
1127 Avalon Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
Home for rent in Moody! 3D Virtual Tour Available! See Description for Details!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - ** Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to view
Results within 10 miles of Odenville
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$889
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7325 Roper Tunnel Road
7325 Roper Tunnel Road, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
Home for rent in Trussville!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Forest Crest subdivision.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8551 GRIFFIN AVE
8551 Griffin Avenue, Leeds, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Completely renovated! New HVAC, plumbing, electrical, all new appliances and new front loader washer and dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Odenville, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Odenville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Odenville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsOdenville Apartments with Balconies
Odenville Apartments with GaragesOdenville Apartments with Parking
Odenville Dog Friendly ApartmentsOdenville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALSaks, ALFultondale, ALTrussville, ALBrook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, ALPleasant Grove, ALJacksonville, AL
Pinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALClay, ALMidfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Samford University