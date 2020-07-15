Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Odenville, AL with garages

Odenville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
29 River Birch Ln
29 River Birch Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Available soon for Touring! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and
Results within 1 mile of Odenville

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Ridge
145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Home For Rent in Odenville, AL...

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
975 Moonlite Drive
975 Moonlite Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 Moonlite Drive Available 09/10/20 Home Available For Rent in Odenville - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!!! - 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath w 2 Car Garage home for rent in Odenville, AL!! Open floor plan, great for entertaining!

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
270 Hathaway Lane
270 Hathaway Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
Home For Rent in Margaret, AL...

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
828 Kent Drive
828 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Home for rent in Margaret!!!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available - Link in Description!! - Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Click the link below to start touring NOW!!! ?? https://www.zillow.
Results within 5 miles of Odenville

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2147 Kings Court
2147 Kings Ct, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
Fantastic Home for Rent in Moody, AL!!! Available for Viewing NOW!!! - Fantastic, super clean home for rent in Moody, AL! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features one car garage with nicely sized fenced in back yard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1127 Avalon Drive
1127 Avalon Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
Home for rent in Moody! 3D Virtual Tour Available! See Description for Details!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - ** Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to view
Results within 10 miles of Odenville
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$877
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7325 Roper Tunnel Road
7325 Roper Tunnel Road, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
7325 Roper Tunnel Road Available 07/20/20 Home for rent in Trussville!!! COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Forest Crest subdivision.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Odenville, AL

Odenville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

