Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Northport, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Northport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7619 Thompson's Way
7619 Thompsons Way, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Home in Northport, AL...Available to View on 6/24!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Home for rent in The Glen at Thompson's Crossings subdivision for rent. Three bedroom two bath, fireplace, and a two car garage. Attractive cabinets in kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
714 Heritage Lane
714 Heritage Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
714 Heritage Lane Available 08/10/20 714 Heritage Ln. Tuscaloosa, 35406 - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. Fenced in yard. Kitchen with Appliances. Living room and dining room. Covered garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Beacon Ridge Rd.
507 Beacon Ridge Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
507 Beacon Ridge Rd. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Fenced backyard, hardwood floors, electric, and gas. (RLNE5848639)
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$972
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$635
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1060 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Fernwood Court
25 Fernwood Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
25 Fernwood Court Available 08/10/20 4 Bed 3 Bath - Located in Forest Lake. Two car garage, fenced back yard, and just minutes from the UA campus. (RLNE5854316)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3612 17th Ave NE
3612 17th Avenue Northeast, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2852 sqft
Spacious 3-Bed Home in Wood Villas with Fenced In Backyard! - Check out this beautiful, spacious home on a corner lot in the popular Wood Villas neighborhood just off Rice Mine Rd! Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 6th Avenue
1903 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1903 6th Avenue Available 08/07/20 Townhome for Rent in Tuscaloosa, AL - HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available for Fall 2020 - COMING SOON!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** Town home off Hackberry Rd.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 31st Street
117 31st Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
117 31st Street Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5839960)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
815 30th Ave E
815 30th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
815 30th Ave E Available 08/14/20 3-Bed/2-Bath House in Alberta - Original Hardwoods, Shiplap, Porches, Huge Backyard! - This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in Alberta has historic charm you won't see often.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
403 Meador Drive
403 Meador Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
403 Meador Dr. Available 08/05/20 ON UA CAMPUS - Just a minutes walk to campus with a private parking lot. Lawn service, washer/dryer connections, and emergency maintenance. (RLNE5803241)

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2 Washington Sq
2 Washington Square, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1283 sqft
Located in Tuscaloosa with 4 beds, 2 bath, newly renovated granite counters, luxury flooring, a carport and a flat lot!! Call us at 205-410-8785!!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
510 13th Street Unit 201
510 13th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1882 sqft
LSU GAME WEEKEND! Alabama Football Luxury Condo - Camellia Place Condominium is one of the premier game day locations for Alabama Football weekends! This gated community overlooks the practice fields for the football team, and is just three blocks

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
502 16th Street Unit 1
502 16th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1480 sqft
502 16th Street Unit 1 Available 08/12/20 Student Rental in Tuscaloosa!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available for Fall 2020!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** 3 bedroom,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1911 6th Avenue
1911 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
For Rent Tuscaloosa for Fall 2020!!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! COMING SOON!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
1735 16th Avenue East - D
1735 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$600
480 sqft
This cozy 1 bed 1 bath apartment home is located in a small apartment community called Prescott Commons.

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
1733 16th Avenue East - C
1733 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$600
480 sqft
This cozy 1 bed 1 bath apartment home is located in a small apartment community called Prescott Commons.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
59 Springbrook
59 Springbrook, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1450 sqft
59 Springbrook Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st! 4 Bed 2 Bath House with Fenced Yard!!! - This great 4 bed 2 bath house has hardwood and ceramic tile floors, a single-car detached garage, and fenced in yard.

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
2231 Forest Lake Drive - 19
2231 Forest Lake Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$615
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a great 1 bed 1 bath with washer dryer hook up on the bottom floor at Forest Lake Apartment complex! Forest Lake Apartments is a small community with a pool and on site laundry room!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$719
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$797
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,092
1537 sqft
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3613 Mayfair Drive
3613 Mayfair Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1416 sqft
Available July 8th!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Carport! - Available July 8th! This great 3 Bed 2 Bath House has just had updates completed. Hardwood floors and a fenced in yard. Carport as well. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and all utilities.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11518 Andrew Way
11518 Andrew Way, Tuscaloosa County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,610
11518 Andrew Way Available 08/05/20 Home for rent in Tuscaloosa...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Northport, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Northport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

