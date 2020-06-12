Apartment List
/
AL
/
northport
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

72 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northport, AL

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3108 Wisteria Lane
3108 Wisteria Lane, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1674 sqft
3108 Wisteria Lane Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Meadowlake! - Available July 15th! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Meadowlake! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is immaculate! A few of the home's

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3904 Ontario Drive
3904 Ontario Drive, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3904 Ontario Drive Available 07/22/20 3904 Ontario Dr., Northport 35473 - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath. Kitchen with appliances. Washer/Dryer connection. Large fenced in backyard. Living room, dining room and bonus room. Neighborhood pool.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2617 Lily Way
2617 Lily Way, Northport, AL
2617 Lily Way Available 07/26/20 Available August 1st!!! Great 4 bed, 2 bath home in Northport! - Available August 1st!!!! Great 4 bed, 2 bath home in Northport! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Rosewood subdivision.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13669 Old Ivey Drive
13669 Old Ivy Drive, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
13669 Old Ivey Drive Available 08/07/20 13669 Old Ivey Dr. Northport, AL 35475 (Forest Glen) - Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath located in Forest Glen. Playground, Tennis Courts, and Pool included. Fenced in yard. Kitchen with appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12955 Garden Creek Lane
12955 Garden Creek Lane, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
12955 Garden Creek Lane Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st!!! Great 3 Bed 2 Bath Garden Home Near Tuscaloosa County High! - Available August 1st!!! Great 3 Bed 2 Bath Garden Home Near Tuscaloosa County High! This nice 3 bedroom 2 bath Garden

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1923 18th Ave
1923 18th Avenue, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$880
1548 sqft
This property located in Northport has 3 beds and 1 bath, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring throughout!!And on the outside there is a covered porch and a flat lot!! Call us NOW and set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2210 22nd Avenue
2210 22nd Avenue, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1164 sqft
You don't want to miss this beautiful 3-bedroom, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
704 Greystone Street
704 Greystone Street, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
2278 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
2204 18th Avenue, Northport AL 35476
2204 18th Ave, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
This is a great 3 bed 1 bath house in Northport! Located just off Lurleen Wallace Blvd. it is conveniently located to all major shopping centers. It has a fenced in back yard with porch. This is a must see and will go soon. Don't miss out on this!
Results within 1 mile of Northport

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Beacon Ridge Rd.
507 Beacon Ridge Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
507 Beacon Ridge Rd. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Fenced backyard, hardwood floors, electric, and gas. (RLNE5848639)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Highland Manor
20 Highland Manor Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
20 Highland Manor Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Verner/Northridge Middle/Northridge High School school zone. Also, within walking distance to Tuscaloosa Academy. Hardwood floors in great room and dining room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
714 Heritage Lane
714 Heritage Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
714 Heritage Lane Available 08/10/20 714 Heritage Ln. Tuscaloosa, 35406 - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. Fenced in yard. Kitchen with Appliances. Living room and dining room. Covered garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Queen City Ave
1021 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1021 Queen City Ave. Available 08/05/20 4 Bed / 2 Bath - White two-story duplex off Queen City just blocks away from Bryant Denny Stadium. (RLNE5803234)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1711 St. Charles
1711 Saint Charles Place, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1711 St. Charles Available 07/01/20 Townhome - 3 BR/2.5 BA townhome in Reston Place (RLNE5799264)
Results within 5 miles of Northport
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$755
1060 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Fernwood Court
25 Fernwood Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
25 Fernwood Court Available 08/05/20 4 Bed 3 Bath - Located in Forest Lake. Two car garage, fenced back yard, and just minutes from the UA campus. (RLNE5854316)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1324 13th Ave E.
1324 13th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1324 13th Ave E. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 1 Bath House - Located across from Home Depot. Pets negotiable (RLNE5854304)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2150 3rd Court
2150 3rd Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Luxury 3 Bed 3 Bath really close to UA Campus - Luxury town home featuring 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, hardwood and porcelain tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, glass back splash, walk-in master tile shower, stainless steel appliances, and

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2609 6th Court
2609 6th Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
Brand new 4 bed 4 bath close to UA Campus! - (RLNE5839955)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1016 16th Avenue
1016 16th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1016 16th Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom ON CAMPUS - (RLNE5840031)

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 31st Street
117 31st Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
117 31st Street Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5839960)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Beverly Heights
17 Beverly Heights, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly Remodeled 3/2 with open floor plan - New kitchen, bathroom and floors! Open floor plan! Youll want to see this house! (RLNE5834827)

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3612 17th Ave NE
3612 17th Avenue Northeast, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2852 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home - Make sure you check out this nice home on a corner lot! Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying a beautiful sunset on the beautiful wooden deck overlooking this nice wooded lot! This home has new

Similar Pages

Northport 3 BedroomsNorthport Apartments with BalconyNorthport Apartments with Garage
Northport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthport Apartments with ParkingNorthport Apartments with Pool
Northport Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorthport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALColumbus, MSAlabaster, AL
Pelham, ALMontevallo, ALBessemer, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALMidfield, ALHelena, AL
Hueytown, ALForestdale, ALMoundville, ALAdamsville, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University