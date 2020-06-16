All apartments in Mountain Brook
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:21 AM

3124 OVERHILL RD

3124 Overhill Road · (205) 908-3699
Location

3124 Overhill Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35223

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

This beautiful estate home is situated on a highly desirable street on a large gorgeous lot in Old Mountain Brook and zoned in the award winning Mountain Brook Elementary School system. The main level has a formal dining room, updated kitchen, laundry room, living room, den and bonus room, perfect for an office. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs and 1 half bath on the main level. There is a lovely screened in porch for lounging and you can access the kitchen directly from the covered carport. Perfect for unloading groceries. There is also a small unfinished basement for storage. The detached exterior garage is very large with lots of storage for furniture or multiple cars. This home has been meticulously maintained and would be an amazing rental for anyone looking in this excellent location. Message agent for video walkthrough.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 OVERHILL RD have any available units?
3124 OVERHILL RD has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3124 OVERHILL RD have?
Some of 3124 OVERHILL RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 OVERHILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
3124 OVERHILL RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 OVERHILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 3124 OVERHILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain Brook.
Does 3124 OVERHILL RD offer parking?
Yes, 3124 OVERHILL RD does offer parking.
Does 3124 OVERHILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3124 OVERHILL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 OVERHILL RD have a pool?
No, 3124 OVERHILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 3124 OVERHILL RD have accessible units?
No, 3124 OVERHILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 OVERHILL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3124 OVERHILL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3124 OVERHILL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3124 OVERHILL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
