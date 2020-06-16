3124 OVERHILL RD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful estate home is situated on a highly desirable street on a large gorgeous lot in Old Mountain Brook and zoned in the award winning Mountain Brook Elementary School system. The main level has a formal dining room, updated kitchen, laundry room, living room, den and bonus room, perfect for an office. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs and 1 half bath on the main level. There is a lovely screened in porch for lounging and you can access the kitchen directly from the covered carport. Perfect for unloading groceries. There is also a small unfinished basement for storage. The detached exterior garage is very large with lots of storage for furniture or multiple cars. This home has been meticulously maintained and would be an amazing rental for anyone looking in this excellent location. Message agent for video walkthrough.