All apartments in Moody
Find more places like 841 Robbie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moody, AL
/
841 Robbie Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:28 PM

841 Robbie Drive

841 Robbie Dr · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moody
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

841 Robbie Dr, Moody, AL 35004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd!
This 3 bedroom home features an updated kitchen, large den, spacious bedrooms and a beautiful front and rear yard. Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Robbie Drive have any available units?
841 Robbie Drive has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 841 Robbie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
841 Robbie Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Robbie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Robbie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 841 Robbie Drive offer parking?
No, 841 Robbie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 841 Robbie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Robbie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Robbie Drive have a pool?
No, 841 Robbie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 841 Robbie Drive have accessible units?
No, 841 Robbie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Robbie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Robbie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Robbie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Robbie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 841 Robbie Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir
Moody, AL 35004

Similar Pages

Moody 3 BedroomsMoody Apartments with Garage
Moody Apartments with ParkingMoody Apartments with Pool
Moody Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, AL
Grayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALJacksonville, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALAnniston, ALBrook Highland, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity