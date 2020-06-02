132 Patriot Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage new construction

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!!



Do not miss out on this newly constructed home in Patriot Point!



So many great features! This home comes with a garage, front porch, ceiling fans throughout, full size appliances in the kitchen, laundry room with hook-ups and a large master suite with walk in closet.



The upstairs has a den that would be perfect as an extra bedroom, playroom, game room or office!



We are PET FRIENDLY!



Ask us about adding a fence for an additional $50 per month!



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.