All apartments in Montevallo
Find more places like 132 Patriot Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montevallo, AL
/
132 Patriot Point Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:42 PM

132 Patriot Point Drive

132 Patriot Point Drive · (479) 777-8906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Montevallo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

132 Patriot Point Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1518 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!!

Do not miss out on this newly constructed home in Patriot Point!

So many great features! This home comes with a garage, front porch, ceiling fans throughout, full size appliances in the kitchen, laundry room with hook-ups and a large master suite with walk in closet.

The upstairs has a den that would be perfect as an extra bedroom, playroom, game room or office!

We are PET FRIENDLY!

Ask us about adding a fence for an additional $50 per month!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Patriot Point Drive have any available units?
132 Patriot Point Drive has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Patriot Point Drive have?
Some of 132 Patriot Point Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Patriot Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
132 Patriot Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Patriot Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Patriot Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 132 Patriot Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 132 Patriot Point Drive does offer parking.
Does 132 Patriot Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Patriot Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Patriot Point Drive have a pool?
No, 132 Patriot Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 132 Patriot Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 132 Patriot Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Patriot Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Patriot Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Patriot Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Patriot Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 132 Patriot Point Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montevallo Apartments with BalconyMontevallo Apartments with Parking
Montevallo Apartments with PoolMontevallo Dog Friendly Apartments
Montevallo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALPrattville, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALMillbrook, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALMoundville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity