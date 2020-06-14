Apartment List
102 Apartments for rent in Midfield, AL with hardwood floors

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 8th Street
716 8th Street, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1232 sqft
Midfield - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, Living room/Dining room combination, eat in kitchen, TOTAL ELECTRIC, Hardwood Floors, central heat and air. to Take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
1303 9th Ave
1303 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this recently renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath property. This lovely all-electric house features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a neutral color scheme, and a large fully fenced in backyard. Off-street parking on the driveway.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
605 11th Ave
605 11th Avenue, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1050 sqft
Midfield - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Large Eat in Kitchen, Freshly Painted, Hardwood Floors, Total Electric, Midfield schools, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com,click on find a home. (RLNE5606544)
Results within 1 mile of Midfield

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1685 2nd Ave S
1685 2nd Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1260 sqft
What a cute house!!! Beautiful 3BR/1BA home in Dolomite with screened front porch, flat,fenced backyard and storage building. Inside, you'll find a beautifully renovated kitchen, an extra sitting room, dining room and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1433 58th St Ensley
1433 58th Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1039 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and vinyl in the bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
212 Ridgewood Avenue
212 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$892
1270 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1407 57th Pl W
1407 57th Place, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1084 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
226 59TH ST
226 59th Street, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Check out this BEAUTIFUL all brick home locating in the Fairfield Community. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home features hardwood flooring throughout, spacious rooms, formal dining area and completely updated kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Midfield
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sand Ridge
14 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$905
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sand Ridge
24 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
3 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$746
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1820 Fairfax Ave
1820 Fairfax Avenue, Bessemer, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1735 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property in Bessemer with 5 beds, 3 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring throughout and a 2-Car Garage!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3662 Memory Ln
3662 Memory Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1519 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Hueytown with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters and luxury flooring throughout!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1205 10th Way
1205 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Property Coming Soon!!! All newly renovated located in Pleasant Grove with 3 beds, 2 bath, Granite Counters, Luxury Flooring throughout and a Garage!! Call us at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
College Hills
1 Unit Available
404 8th Terrace West
404 8th Terrace West, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$650
726 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
923 McDonald Chapel Road
923 Mcdonald Chapel Road, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
2092 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bush Hills
1 Unit Available
1205 4th Court W
1205 4th Court West, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Wonderful all electric home, fenced yard, garage, section 8 accepted - Wonderful all electric home, fenced yard, garage, section 8 accepted, hardwood floors, very nice. (RLNE2739859)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
1707 Warrior Rd
1707 Warrior Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1420 sqft
Birmingham/West - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, central heat and air, total electric, fresh paint and kitchen floor. To take a video tour of this home go to: www.barringtonrealestateco.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ensley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1806 31st Street, Ensley
1806 31st Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$790
1302 sqft
Birmingham/Ensley - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Formal Living room and Dining Room, Kitchen, Hardwood floors in Living room and Dining room, Totally remodeled, Central Heat and Air.. To take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Ridge
1 Unit Available
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Rising - West Princeton
1 Unit Available
3106 Border Street
3106 Border Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1308 sqft
3106 Border St - 3 BR, 1 BA, Single Family Home that has Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Central AC, An open front porch with huge backyard. (RLNE5855872)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Midfield, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Midfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

