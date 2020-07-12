Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Margaret, AL with parking

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Deer Creek Drive
135 Deer Creek Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,310
Home for Rent in Odenville!! Available to View NOW!!! - This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood, and is conveniently minutes from I-59. With an open floor plan, the home is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Ridge
145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Home For Rent in Odenville, AL...

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
975 Moonlite Drive
975 Moonlite Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 Moonlite Drive Available 09/10/20 Home Available For Rent in Odenville - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!!! - 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath w 2 Car Garage home for rent in Odenville, AL!! Open floor plan, great for entertaining!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
270 Hathaway Lane
270 Hathaway Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
Home For Rent in Margaret, AL...

1 of 11

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
828 Kent Drive
828 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Home for rent in Margaret!!!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available - Link in Description!! - Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Click the link below to start touring NOW!!! ?? https://www.zillow.
Results within 1 mile of Margaret

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
925 Maple Trace
925 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
Home in Odenville! Available NOW for Viewings!! ONE MONTH FREE & A $500 GIFT CARD! 3D Virtual Tour Available!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your own home? Click the link to start touring now!!!** https://www.zillow.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
29 River Birch Ln
29 River Birch Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Available soon for Touring! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
810 Hawthorn Lane
810 Hawthorn Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Margaret
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$877
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2147 Kings Court
2147 Kings Ct, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
Fantastic Home for Rent in Moody, AL!!! Available for Viewing NOW!!! - Fantastic, super clean home for rent in Moody, AL! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features one car garage with nicely sized fenced in back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1127 Avalon Drive
1127 Avalon Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
Home for rent in Moody! 3D Virtual Tour Available! See Description for Details!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - ** Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to view
Results within 10 miles of Margaret
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
13 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1521 sqft
There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen. There is also a screened in back porch with a fenced-in backyard. Don't forget the one car garage!.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Sam Drive
1720 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2635 Streetman Circle
2635 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1536 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
7276 Dollar Road
7276 Dollar Road, Trussville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2007 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5289 Tyler Loop Road
5289 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1318 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Carmel Road
2600 Carmel Road, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1502 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Margaret, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Margaret apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

