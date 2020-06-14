Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Margaret, AL with garage

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
588 Kincaid Cove Lane
588 Kincaid Cove Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1270 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Odenveille features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Ridge
145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
145 Cedar Ridge Available 06/23/20 Home For Rent in Odenville, AL...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
591 Kincaid Cove Lane
591 Kincaid Cove Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1125 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Come check out this cute three bedroom, two bath rental in Odenville! This home is a single

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
135 Deer Creek Drive
135 Deer Creek Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,310
135 Deer Creek Drive Available 06/18/20 Home for Rent in Odenville!! Available to View NOW!!! - This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood, and is conveniently minutes from I-59.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
860 Kent Drive
860 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Home available for rent in Margaret - Deposit Pending!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home w/ 1 car garage! Open floor plan, great for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
270 Hathaway Lane
270 Hathaway Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
Home For Rent in Margaret, AL...

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
828 Kent Drive
828 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Home for rent in Margaret!!!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available - Link in Description!! - Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Click the link below to start touring NOW!!! ?? https://www.zillow.
Results within 1 mile of Margaret

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
925 Maple Trace
925 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
Home in Odenville! Available NOW for Viewings!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your own home? Click the link to start touring now!!!** https://www.zillow.
Results within 5 miles of Margaret
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2147 Kings Court
2147 Kings Ct, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
2147 Kings Court Available 07/10/20 Fantastic Home for Rent in Moody, AL!!! Available for Viewing with 48 Hour Notice! - Fantastic, super clean home for rent in Moody, AL! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features one car garage with nicely sized

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1127 Avalon Drive
1127 Avalon Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
Home for rent in Moody! 3D Virtual Tour Available! See Description for Details!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - ** Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to view
Results within 10 miles of Margaret
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$938
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
$
Liberty Highlands
8 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$813
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$931
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1521 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
6606 Memory Lane
6606 Memory Lane, Trussville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
2023 sqft
Come fall in love with this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
2635 Streetman Circle
2635 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1536 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Come and see all of the wonderful upgrades this home has to offer! There is new flooring, updated tile, new sinks, hardware, and more! The loft-style dining area

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1721 Maralyn Drive
1721 Maralyn Drive, Jefferson County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1721 Maralyn Drive - FOR RENT: 5 bedrooms/3 baths Appliances remaining: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher Fireplace 2 car attached garage Deck on back of house Close to Trussville CALL TODAY!!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205)

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
6454 Telia Dr
6454 Telia Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Newly Updated 3 bed 2 bath in Pinson! - Property Id: 299752 Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Pinson is available today! This home has new hardwood flooring, fresh paint inside and out, and new back deck.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5820 CHERYL DR
5820 Cheryl Drive, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Now! 3 bdm 2 ba home nestled in it's own private natural setting. The beautiful great room features a cozy fireplace and a wall of stone with built in shelving and insert for displaying your treasured items.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Margaret, AL

Margaret apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

