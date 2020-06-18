860 Kent Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage

Home available for rent in Margaret - Deposit Pending!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home w/ 1 car garage! Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Tons of additional features in this home: Recessed lighting, island in kitchen, pantry, coat closet, large laundry room and linen closets! All bedrooms feature Trey ceilings.



Enjoy private patio and large level backyard, great for entertaining! Small pets allowed.



All residents have access to Community Amenities: Basketball Court, Swimming Pool and play area.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



