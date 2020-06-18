All apartments in Margaret
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

860 Kent Drive

860 Kent Dr · No Longer Available
Location

860 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL 35120

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Home available for rent in Margaret - Deposit Pending!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home w/ 1 car garage! Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Tons of additional features in this home: Recessed lighting, island in kitchen, pantry, coat closet, large laundry room and linen closets! All bedrooms feature Trey ceilings.

Enjoy private patio and large level backyard, great for entertaining! Small pets allowed.

All residents have access to Community Amenities: Basketball Court, Swimming Pool and play area.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE1878212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Kent Drive have any available units?
860 Kent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Margaret, AL.
What amenities does 860 Kent Drive have?
Some of 860 Kent Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Kent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
860 Kent Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Kent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 Kent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 860 Kent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 860 Kent Drive does offer parking.
Does 860 Kent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Kent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Kent Drive have a pool?
Yes, 860 Kent Drive has a pool.
Does 860 Kent Drive have accessible units?
No, 860 Kent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Kent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 Kent Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 860 Kent Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 860 Kent Drive has units with air conditioning.
