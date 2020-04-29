All apartments in Margaret
828 Kent Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:14 PM

828 Kent Drive

828 Kent Dr · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

828 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL 35120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 828 Kent Drive · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Home for rent in Margaret!!!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available - Link in Description!! - Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Click the link below to start touring NOW!!! ??

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/21758182-dcf8-48db-90ee-a5783d10f51e?setAttribution=mls

Move-in Special!!! ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/30/2020 AND RECEIVE 1 MONTH FREE (CONDITIONS APPLY) ON A 13 to 15 MONTH LEASE***

You will love this cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath home!!! The open floor plan gives so much room for entertaining and just living life. The family room opens up to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. This home is much bigger than it appears from the outside. The neighborhood is great, offering a community pool, basketball courts, lake, clubhouse, and pavilion. The location is amazing, just a few minutes from I-59 and just a few minutes from Pell City, Moody Leeds and I-20. Home is Pet Friendly.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Tenant to verify schools & Utilities: Margaret Elem, Odenville Middle & St. Claire High. Alabama Power, Margaret Water, Alabama Waste Water- SEWER & Waste Management.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE4502698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

