Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

135 Deer Creek Drive

135 Deer Creek Dr · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
Location

135 Deer Creek Dr, Margaret, AL 35120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 135 Deer Creek Drive · Avail. Jun 18

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
135 Deer Creek Drive Available 06/18/20 Home for Rent in Odenville!! Available to View NOW!!! - This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood, and is conveniently minutes from I-59. With an open floor plan, the home is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has recessed lighting, beautiful cabinetry, and a pantry for extra storage space. Nearby are three guest bedrooms and guest bath. The master bedroom suite is privately located at the front of the home, and has a huge walk-in closet. The master bath has a double vanity and plenty of room, with a separate linen closet across from master bedroom. This home is pet friendly!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is typically $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE4592046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Deer Creek Drive have any available units?
135 Deer Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Deer Creek Drive have?
Some of 135 Deer Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Deer Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
135 Deer Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Deer Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Deer Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 135 Deer Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 135 Deer Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 135 Deer Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Deer Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Deer Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 135 Deer Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 135 Deer Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 135 Deer Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Deer Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Deer Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Deer Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 Deer Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
