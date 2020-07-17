All apartments in Madison County
Madison County, AL
212 Brady Drive
212 Brady Drive

212 Brady Drive · (256) 570-5860
Location

212 Brady Drive, Madison County, AL 35750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1467 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 1,467 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, new appliances, fresh paint, single car garage, hardwood floors throughout and a large backyard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

