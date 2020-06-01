All apartments in Lake View
13029 Allison Drive

13029 Allison Drive · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13029 Allison Drive, Lake View, AL 35111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Lakeview! This home features an eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful outdoor space! The master bedroom is one the main floor. The other two bedroom are upstairs and share a bathroom.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13029 Allison Drive have any available units?
13029 Allison Drive has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13029 Allison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13029 Allison Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13029 Allison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13029 Allison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13029 Allison Drive offer parking?
No, 13029 Allison Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13029 Allison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13029 Allison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13029 Allison Drive have a pool?
No, 13029 Allison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13029 Allison Drive have accessible units?
No, 13029 Allison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13029 Allison Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13029 Allison Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13029 Allison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13029 Allison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
