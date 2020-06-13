/
3 bedroom apartments
154 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irondale, AL
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
704 Danton Lane
704 Danton Lane, Irondale, AL
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2332 2nd Avenue South
2332 2nd Avenue South, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1064 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liberty Highlands
1 Unit Available
2100 Mountain View Rd
2100 Mountain View Road, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
2100 Mountain View Rd Available 07/10/20 Must See 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home in Irondale for Rent! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - This three bedroom, one bathroom cozy home is perfect for you and your family.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1597 Hamby Ave
1597 Hamby Avenue, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
858 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Irondale with 3 beds, 1 bath, a covered porch and a storage building!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
Results within 1 mile of Irondale
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Verified
Last updated June 4 at 02:38pm
Crestline
8 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
129 Briar Grove Drive
129 Briar Grove Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1539 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
144 Yvonne Street Available 07/15/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
816 Vanderbilt Street
816 Vanderbilt Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
New On the Market - South Eastlake - Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - New on the Market and Newly Renovated. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Cross Creek Drive
22 Cross Creek Drive, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2652 sqft
For Rent - For Rent (RLNE5541645)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
7801 Vienna Ave
7801 Vienna Avenue, Birmingham, AL
- Please apply online (https://decas.appfolio.com/listings) so we can better serve you in a timely fashion.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4920 NOTTINGHAM LN
4920 Nottingham Lane, Jefferson County, AL
Move-in in ready! This pretty and well maintained home has had lots of TLC and it shows. From the front door, you'll enter into an inviting living room with hardwood flooring, wood beams in a tall ceiling and a gorgeous fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4316 LITTLE RIVER RD
4316 Little River Road, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Wonderful Townhome in Cherokee Bend. This house has plenty of space to spread out and has mature trees giving ample shade in the fenced in back yard. Master on the main floor with two bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
833 79TH PL
833 79th Place South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
Come see this FULLY Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Eastlake Community. This home features original hardwood throughout, spacious living area with wood burning fire place with formal dining room.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Crestline
1 Unit Available
3982 Valley Manor
3982 Valley Mnr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1552 sqft
Brand new single family home in a private community at Grants Mill - You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this luxury townhome in a convenient location off of Grants Mill Road.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Crestline
1 Unit Available
1323 Shades Terrace
1323 Shades Trce, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1364 sqft
Brand new home for lease in a private community at Grants Mill Valley - This brand new home is available in the Grants Mill Valley community in Irondale! It features open concept living area and a kitchen-ideal for entertaining your family and
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
5156 Northumberland Road
5156 Northumberland Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
Home for Rent in Birmingham, AL - Right off Montclair Road!! COMING SOON!! **Use the 3D Virtual Tour to view NOW!!** - Want to view this home right now, without having to leave your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser and
Results within 5 miles of Irondale
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forest Park
27 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,564
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
50 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$973
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
Liberty Highlands
8 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1434 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
41 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1416 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
