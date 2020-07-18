All apartments in Huntsville
510 Lacy Street NE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

510 Lacy Street NE

510 Lacy Street Northeast · (256) 822-4474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 Lacy Street Northeast, Huntsville, AL 35801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Highly desirable 5 points area Very nice all brick duplex next to 5 points. Hardwood floors, central AC, newly remodeled, newly rejuventated hardwood floors and vinyl throughout. New blilnds, new paint... must see, this one will not last long

Cable ready, Hardwood floors, High speed internet, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - gas, Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Lacy Street NE have any available units?
510 Lacy Street NE has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Lacy Street NE have?
Some of 510 Lacy Street NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Lacy Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
510 Lacy Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Lacy Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Lacy Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 510 Lacy Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 510 Lacy Street NE offers parking.
Does 510 Lacy Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Lacy Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Lacy Street NE have a pool?
No, 510 Lacy Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 510 Lacy Street NE have accessible units?
No, 510 Lacy Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Lacy Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Lacy Street NE has units with dishwashers.
