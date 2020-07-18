510 Lacy Street NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/944efcf047



Highly desirable 5 points area Very nice all brick duplex next to 5 points. Hardwood floors, central AC, newly remodeled, newly rejuventated hardwood floors and vinyl throughout. New blilnds, new paint... must see, this one will not last long



Cable ready, Hardwood floors, High speed internet, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - gas, Pet Friendly



schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/944efcf047



Highly desirable 5 points area Very nice all brick duplex next to 5 points. Hardwood floors, central AC, newly remodeled, newly rejuventated hardwood floors and vinyl throughout. New blilnds, new paint... must see, this one will not last long

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets