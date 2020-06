Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow, features eat-in bar in kitchen with granite and lots of cabinets, dining room with built-in china cabinet, living room with gas log fireplace, laundry/computer room with laminate floor. Beautiful hardwoods throughout with tile in the kitchen and bath. Home also has a side deck, privacy fenced yard, and a storage building on side of house. NO PETS! One year lease. $1100.00 security deposit. Available Immediately.