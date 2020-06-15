All apartments in Huntsville
2608 Pansy Street

2608 Pansy Street Southwest · (256) 286-4197
Location

2608 Pansy Street Southwest, Huntsville, AL 35801

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2608 Pansy Street · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

2608 Pansy Street - Located in the medical district, a beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a detached 2 car garage, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful hardwood ceilings, large custom kitchen with breakfast bar opens to a beautiful family room with fireplace. Formal living room with 2nd fireplace and open dining room. Fully fenced back yard with a outdoor fireplace perfect for entertaining. Call today to set up an appointment to view this home. Will be available to move in the 10th of June.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4833896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Pansy Street have any available units?
2608 Pansy Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Pansy Street have?
Some of 2608 Pansy Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Pansy Street currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Pansy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Pansy Street pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Pansy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntsville.
Does 2608 Pansy Street offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Pansy Street does offer parking.
Does 2608 Pansy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Pansy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Pansy Street have a pool?
No, 2608 Pansy Street does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Pansy Street have accessible units?
No, 2608 Pansy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Pansy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Pansy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
