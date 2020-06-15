Amenities

2608 Pansy Street - Located in the medical district, a beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a detached 2 car garage, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful hardwood ceilings, large custom kitchen with breakfast bar opens to a beautiful family room with fireplace. Formal living room with 2nd fireplace and open dining room. Fully fenced back yard with a outdoor fireplace perfect for entertaining. Call today to set up an appointment to view this home. Will be available to move in the 10th of June.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4833896)