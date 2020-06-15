All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

2110 1st St SW

2110 1st Street Southwest · (703) 338-8306
Location

2110 1st Street Southwest, Huntsville, AL 35805

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 beds, 4 baths, $900 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 4 Bath · 3466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Residence Near Lowe Mill - Property Id: 104716

Call 256-527-0185 for more information.

Big house near Lowe Mill (West Huntsville). It would be perfect for a large extended family or group of folks looking to live together. There are 7 bedrooms, separate kitchens, 4 bathrooms. The location is very close to Lowe Mill Arts Center, less than 5 blocks from Campus 805, 3 blocks from the West Huntsville Business Incubator, and 7 blocks from the new Stovehouse complex. It is right in the middle of all the excitement West Huntsville has to offer.

Call or text 256-527-0185 for more information and to set up a time to look at the property.

Pets OK.

$900 a month
$900 deposit.

Address: 2110 1st Street Huntsville, AL 35805
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104716
Property Id 104716

(RLNE5674618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

