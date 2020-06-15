2110 1st St SW

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Residence Near Lowe Mill - Property Id: 104716



Call 256-527-0185 for more information.



Big house near Lowe Mill (West Huntsville). It would be perfect for a large extended family or group of folks looking to live together. There are 7 bedrooms, separate kitchens, 4 bathrooms. The location is very close to Lowe Mill Arts Center, less than 5 blocks from Campus 805, 3 blocks from the West Huntsville Business Incubator, and 7 blocks from the new Stovehouse complex. It is right in the middle of all the excitement West Huntsville has to offer.



Call or text 256-527-0185 for more information and to set up a time to look at the property.



Pets OK.



$900 a month

$900 deposit.



Address: 2110 1st Street Huntsville, AL 35805

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104716

Property Id 104716



(RLNE5674618)