Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Apt will be Move-In Ready on July 24th. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom downstairs apartment. Laminate flooring throughout with upgraded baseboard and crown molding. Stackable washer and dryer furnished with unit, covered front and back patios. Central heating and cooling, all electric.

$15.00 per month for trash pick up is included. No Pets.

Contact us to schedule a showing.