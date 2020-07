Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport range oven

Wonderful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house has a carport. The house has wood and tile flooring all throughout. The kitchen has very nice cabinet space, tile flooring, and granite countertops. The kitchen has big windows and lots of natural light. There is enough space in the kitchen for your dining furniture. There is also a bathroom with a shower in the same area. The bedrooms are spacious and have closet space. The second bathroom has a walk-in shower with built-in shelves.