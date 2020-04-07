All apartments in Hueytown
Last updated April 7 2020 at 5:22 PM

517 Harlem Avenue

517 Harlem Avenue · (205) 433-0170
Location

517 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL 35023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a home you do not want to miss, with 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms it has a huge den, great patio for large gatherings, and a garage... This home meets every need AND your wants!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Harlem Avenue have any available units?
517 Harlem Avenue has a unit available for $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 517 Harlem Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
517 Harlem Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Harlem Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Harlem Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 517 Harlem Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 517 Harlem Avenue does offer parking.
Does 517 Harlem Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Harlem Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Harlem Avenue have a pool?
No, 517 Harlem Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 517 Harlem Avenue have accessible units?
No, 517 Harlem Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Harlem Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Harlem Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Harlem Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Harlem Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
