Hueytown, AL
3700 Sharon Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:39 AM

3700 Sharon Ln

3700 Sharon Lane · (205) 545-8474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3700 Sharon Lane, Hueytown, AL 35023

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3700 Sharon Ln · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

3 Beds & 3 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Fireplace
2 Car Garage

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5664124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Sharon Ln have any available units?
3700 Sharon Ln has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3700 Sharon Ln have?
Some of 3700 Sharon Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Sharon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Sharon Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Sharon Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Sharon Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Sharon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Sharon Ln does offer parking.
Does 3700 Sharon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Sharon Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Sharon Ln have a pool?
No, 3700 Sharon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Sharon Ln have accessible units?
No, 3700 Sharon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Sharon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Sharon Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Sharon Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 Sharon Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
