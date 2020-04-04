3700 Sharon Ln

Amenities
3 Beds & 3 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Fireplace
2 Car Garage
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
(RLNE5664124)