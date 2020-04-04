3700 Sharon Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 Beds & 3 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Gas Heating

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Fireplace

2 Car Garage



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



(RLNE5664124)