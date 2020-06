Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

1 MONTH RENT FREE! Check out this beautiful full brick all-electric home. It features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area. There's a separate laundry room off of the kitchen. A cozy porch overlooking the yard and off-street parking in the driveway. This one is a must-see! Section 8 is accepted.