Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

What a cute house!!! Beautiful 3BR/1BA home in Dolomite with screened front porch, flat,fenced backyard and storage building. Inside, you'll find a beautifully renovated kitchen, an extra sitting room, dining room and more. Gorgeous new flooring, counters, fresh paint, hardware and fixtures are just a few of the things you'll love about this home. Call us today today to schedule your showing!! 205-410-8785