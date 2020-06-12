/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
51 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Helena, AL
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Hillsboro Lane
206 Hillsboro Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
2 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Helena! - **FOR RENT** 206 Hillsboro Lane: This beautiful like-new 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse is located in the heart of Helena. This town home includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Hillsboro Lane
302 Hillsboro Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
302 Hillsboro Lane Available 06/30/20 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome in Helena! - Be a part of Helena School System! A 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath fully renovated! Appliances included. New paint and carpet throughout! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4872229)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9106 Brookline Ln
9106 Brookline Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1171 sqft
9106 Brookline Ln Available 07/08/20 9106 Brookline Ln (Helena) - Super cute 2BR/2BA patio home in Helena! Many wonderful features including vaulted ceilings in the den, great eat-in kitchen, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dual sinks in master
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 Frances Lane
106 Frances Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
106 Frances Lane Available 07/20/20 Helena, Alabama Townhome - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - End unit Rental Townhome Located in Helena, AL! Large great room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings! Formal dining room with tray ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Helena
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
142 Sugar Drive
142 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Helena
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
16 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
44 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$863
1058 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1063 sqft
Located near I-65 with controlled access. The community features two pools, a fitness center, and lots of green space. Each unit includes architectural features, tiled sunrooms, and large windows. Designer features throughout.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1247 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$980
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:23am
8 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
$
92 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
5 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
30 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8218 Highway 119
8218 Montevallo Road, Alabaster, AL
2 Bedrooms
$799
1154 sqft
**Alabaster Living for Under $800!** Spacious Townhomes on 119 Close to Everything!! - These 2 bedroom townhomes in the Alabaster are new to the market and provide the enjoying living experience Alabaster offers at an affordable price point.
Results within 10 miles of Helena
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
29 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Industrial Center
65 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Similar Pages
Helena Apartments with GarageHelena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHelena Apartments with ParkingHelena Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, AL