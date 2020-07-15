/
2 bedroom apartments
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hueytown, AL
3007 20th St N
3007 20th Street North, Hueytown, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
940 sqft
This is a great house for you! Cute inside and out, it features 2 nice sized bedrooms and a bath in between for easy access from each bedroom. The kitchen has been recently updated. Gas heat and gas water heater.
103 Alaska Drive
103 Alaska Drive, Hueytown, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1444 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Hueytown
924 10th Ave
924 10th Ave, Midfield, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
- (RLNE5611673)
504 9th Avenue
504 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
House is in great shape with new paint everywhere, new fixtures, reliable heating and air, freshly cleaned and looking for a new tenant. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Hueytown
Sand Ridge
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1247 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Sand Ridge
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1234 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Belview Heights
4409 Ave I
4409 Avenue I, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
2 Beds & 1 Bath House / No Pets Allowed / Section 8 Accepted - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5890641)
420 4th Ave
420 4th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1192 sqft
COMING SOON to the market in Pleasant Grove! This 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom property is a quaint gem! Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refinished cabinets. Spacious living area and HUGE rooms with brand new carpet.
1330 13th Ave N
1330 13th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
Lovely home - (RLNE4048143)
Belview Heights
5309 Court I
5309 Avenue I, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
5309 Court I - Welcome Home to 5309 Court I! This great 2BR/1BA home has a fresh modern paint job, new carpet, kitchen with ample counter space, beautiful flooring, covered front porch, and yard space for backyard BBQ`s.
Belview Heights
829 51st Street Ensley
829 51st Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$585
829 51st St W - FOR RENT::: 2 bedroom/1 bath + BONUS ROOM!!! Bonus room can be used for a small bedroom, office, tv room, study craft room- Possibilities are endless! Parking off the street Flat Yard All electric - Near Fairfield HS & close to
6141 Townley Ct
6141 Townley Ct, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1278 sqft
Newcastle Townhouse 1 - Property Id: 313895 It is a brand new townhouse with all new appliances, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and new cooling and heating system. This new townhouse has two bed rooms, two both rooms and a study room.
Results within 10 miles of Hueytown
Glen Iris
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1052 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Glen Iris
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$865
950 sqft
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1098 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1137 sqft
Beautiful community with an upgraded clubhouse, concierge service and pool. On-site management. Recently renovated with modern appliances and on-site laundry area. Residents lounge area and new fitness center available.
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$768
850 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Smithfield Estates
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$670
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Glen Iris
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$910
940 sqft
City views galore from private patios and balconies, while the smoke-free units also feature fireplaces and w/d hookups. Community features include a pool, e-payments and pet-friendly units. Near University of Alabama and I-65.
5632 Colony Lane
5632 Colony Lane, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1282 sqft
5632 Colony Lane - Welcome home to 5632 Colony Lane! This is a beautiful 2bedroom/2bath home with a bonus room that can be used as an office/study. The master suite has a trey ceiling, walk in closet, dual vanity and a jetted tub.
Sand Ridge
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.
