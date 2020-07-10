/
apartments with washer dryer
29 Apartments for rent in Helena, AL with washer-dryer
32 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
15 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$760
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.
1 Unit Available
2400 Southwood Trace
2400 Southwood Trace, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
2400 Southwood Trace - Great 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with finished basement at the end of a cul-de-sac with 2 car garage. Super private back yard. Interior freshly painted, kitchen and master bath updated.
1 Unit Available
1007 Patton Creek Lane
1007 Patton Creek Ln, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
Condo for Rent in Hoover!!! Coming Soon!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings and move in, we will give you a call to set up an
1 Unit Available
1757 Sandy Ridge Way
1757 Sandy Ridge Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1757 Sandy Ridge Way Available 08/10/20 Home available for rent in Hoover - Available to View with a 48 Hour Notice!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - This Beautiful Hoover, AL home is for rent!! Choose Your Lease Term! $2,065.
1 Unit Available
6247 Cathwick Drive
6247 Cathwick Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
6247 Cathwick Drive Available 09/05/20 Home in McCalla...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful one level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in conveniently located Cheshire Parc subdivision! Formal dining room is located by the entry door.
20 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
9 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
59 Units Available
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$836
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
26 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
39 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
19 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,952
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
16 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
13 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
6 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$768
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
15 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
4 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$873
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
2 Units Available
AVIA
1922 Tree Top Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Welcome to AVIA Vestavia Hills where location has a brand new address. With newly renovated interiors, we are just minutes from shopping, grocery stores, along with the best dining and family entertainment Birmingham metro has to offer.
6 Units Available
V Apartments
1904 Vestavia Ct, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1341 sqft
The V Apartments apartment community offers modern features with a hint of vintage charm that includes real hardwood floors. The one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious kitchens and bathrooms and bright living spaces.
1 Unit Available
West Homewood
Abbey at Regent's Walk
726 Raleigh Court, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1560 sqft
Modern apartments with a variety of floor plans, wood-style flooring and built-in cabinets. Located close to excellent schools, Homewood Park, University of Alabama and plenty of walking and hiking trails.
1 Unit Available
Jones Valley
3228 Beech Ave SW
3228 Beech Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
Handyman special rent to own - Property Id: 297427 House comes with 10k in equity selling For 43k bad credit no credit we will work with you Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
3417 Wisterwood Lane
3417 Wisterwood Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1566 sqft
Come check out this gorgeous all-electric townhouse. It has everything you need and want. Spacious living area perfect for entertaining. Beautiful kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included too.
1 Unit Available
560 Union Station Place
560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,510
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
207 WOODLAND VILLAGE
207 Woodland Vlg, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Location! Location! Location! Great opportunity to rent a condo in the highly sought after area of Homewood. Conveniently located to Samford, UAB,downtown and the award winning Homewood school district. Two large bedrooms and two bathrooms.
