2 bedroom apartments
77 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pelham, AL
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
5 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Sugar Drive
109 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
Home available for rent in Pelham - COMING SOON!! - 2 Bedroom/ 1/2 Bath townhome! Home has a formal dining room, living room with a fireplace, covered patio in back with a storage closet, kitchen (with refrigerator) and half bath (where w/d
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
142 Sugar Drive
142 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
158 SUGAR DR
158 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
2 Bedroom 2-Baths ONE LEVEL-END UNIT Townhome in PELHAM! Rent to $1225/Month, one month deposit required. Pet allowed with deposit. Two good Size Bedrooms, each with their own Private full Bath.
Results within 1 mile of Pelham
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$881
1058 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1063 sqft
Located near I-65 with controlled access. The community features two pools, a fitness center, and lots of green space. Each unit includes architectural features, tiled sunrooms, and large windows. Designer features throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$992
1247 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 Frances Lane
106 Frances Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
106 Frances Lane Available 07/20/20 Helena, Alabama Townhome - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - End unit Rental Townhome Located in Helena, AL! Large great room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings! Formal dining room with tray ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Pelham
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
49 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 05:23am
8 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
46 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
23 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1233 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1175 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
39 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$909
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$946
1150 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
92 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
