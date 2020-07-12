10 Apartments for rent in Gulf Shores, AL with parking
To live in Gulf Shores is to live near the Gulf of Mexico. "I vote we go to the Gulf of Mexico...Palm trees call me, oh that's the place I want to be. Down where the southern breezes blow. On the Gulf of Mexico" (Alabama, 'Gulf of Mexico').
Gulf Shores appears to be a sleepy beach town upon first glance, but just as you dip your feet in the ocean, you get stung -- by a giant jellyfish! Okay, they're not gigantic, but learning to avoid them is an important skill to acquire if you plan on swimming in the ocean. Gulf Shores is home to 9,741 people, and it is decidedly a beach city. There is no getting around this fact. Get used to the sand under your feet and the sea breeze at your back. A lot of places claim to have a golden coast, and for many that's arguably true. The Gulf Shores just states it has a big beach. There's no arguing that. The beach here is big. And there is gold to be found, so long as you bring a high-tech metal detector. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gulf Shores apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.