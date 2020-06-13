/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gulf Shores, AL
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Summer Trace
330 W. Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1347 sqft
Good location for commuters with easy access to Gulf Shores Parkway. Homes feature refrigerator, ample storage, and patio or balcony. Community has sundeck, pool and renovated clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Traditions
6061 Colonial Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1234 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover your new happy home at the Colonial Grand at Traditions luxury apartments in Gulf Shore/Orange Beach, Alabama.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1266 sqft
Modern homes with nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, clubhouse and pool. There's even a nine-hole golf course on site. Close to Gulf Shores Public Beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
430 W. Fort Morgan Road The Ridge - 1103
430 West Fort Morgan Road, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1458 sqft
430 W. Fort Morgan Road The Ridge - 1103 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5848881)
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Lagoon Drive
75 Lagoon Drive, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
75 Lagoon Drive Available 06/15/20 3BR/2BA FURNISHED HOME - 75 Lagoon Drive, Gulf Shores, AL - Beautiful Furnished 3BR home sits directly on the Golf Course in the exclusive gated community of The Peninsula! Home features custom cabinets, wood
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
349 west 23 ave
349 West 23rd Avenue, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
heart of gulf shores - Property Id: 104910 1 block south of canal 1.5 mi to the gulf of mexico boat launch half mile bike walk great neighbor hood pets allowed with a fee non smoking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Gulf Shores
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated November 21 at 09:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4574 G. C. Bill Lane
4574 G C Bill Lane, Orange Beach, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4574 GC Bill Lane - Water front home with beautiful views! Among the features of this property are garage, carport, outside storage, and abundant inside storage. Property is unfurnished. Boat slip available for additional monthly fee.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8958 Turf Creek Dr.
8958 Turf Creek Drive, Foley, AL
8958 Turf Creek Dr. Available 07/08/20 Four Bedroom Home with Garage! - Beautiful four bedroom and two bath home close to Beach express. This house features a screened in porch overlooking a small community pond.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
17129 Lanier Blvd
17129 Lanier Blvd, Foley, AL
Brand new, never lived in, 4 bedroom 2 bath rental home Located in the Hidden Lakes Subdivision in Foley.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
26858 Martinique Dr
26858 Martinique Drive, Orange Beach, AL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3052 sqft
This waterfront home directly on Terry Cove Harbor with a pool and deep water boat slip featuring a custom bulkhead designed for up to a 70' yacht. The large custom swimming pool with Tiki Bar is the perfect spot for entertaining.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
3865 Chesterfield Lane
3865 Chesterfield Ln, Foley, AL
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Receive half off your first month's rent with a 12 month lease! Our largest floor plan boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and ample storage throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated April 5 at 01:08am
1 Unit Available
8895 CAITLIN ST
8895 Caitlin Street, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Classic Brick, near CR 12 and Sherman Rd., Tile Floors, Den, Kitchen, Dining Room, Porch, Laundry, Double Garage, Storage Shed, Ceiling Fans - No smoking permitted in the house, on the porch, in the back yard, the front yard, or the driveway.
Results within 10 miles of Gulf Shores
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
902 N Hickory St
902 North Hickory Street, Foley, AL
4 bedroom, 3 bath, completely remodeled. - Property Id: 292559 Very nice rancher, completely remodeled, all new appliances, on .7 acre lot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13483 Sanctuary Drive
13483 Sanctuary Drive, Baldwin County, AL
13483 Sanctuary Drive Available 08/21/20 13483 Sanctuary Drive - Cottage style home featuring engineered hardwood flooring, large open floor plan, enclosed private backyard, double garage, spacious kitchen, and an additional room that could be a
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17773 Lewis Smith Drive
17773 Lewis Smith Dr, Foley, AL
17773 Lewis Smith Drive Available 07/13/20 Home W/Community Pool! - This one year old Home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Wyatt Court
312 Wyatt Court, Foley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1425 sqft
312 Wyatt Court Available 07/06/20 Fenced Back Yard, South Hampton Subdivision! - Welcome to the South Hampton subdivision. Located off of HWY 98 close to downtown Foley. The home has carpet and wood look tile through out.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
13344 Sanctuary Dr
13344 Sanctuary Dr, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1405 sqft
Check out this great little brick 3/2 with granite counters and hard flooring throughout! No carpet! Attached garage. Please be aware of scammers. We will only ask you for deposit and rent after executing a lease.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
30947 PENINSULA DR
30947 Peninsula Drive, Baldwin County, AL
This grand 5BR/5.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
13655 Douglas Way
13655 Douglas Way Lane, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2212 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Foley, near beach.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Parasol West
1 Unit Available
382 GULFVIEW LN
382 Gulfview Lane, Escambia County, FL
Lovely fully furnished home located in Parasol West, a gated waterfront community in Perdido Key. Enjoy views of the Gulf, Old River and the community pool.
1 of 1
Last updated August 14 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
14597 Troon Drive
14597 Troon Drive, Baldwin County, AL
Upscale custom built 2014 home for rent in new Woodmont Sub. north of Foley Airport off CR 24. Ready to move into! Short or long term lease. Price includes lawn care managed by owner. First & Last month rental and security deposit required.
