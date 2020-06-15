All apartments in Greenville
218 N. College St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

218 N. College St.

218 N College St · (334) 382-2688
Location

218 N College St, Greenville, AL 36037

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 218 N. College St. · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
218 N. College St. - Come make your home in one of the cutest houses Greenville has to offer. With great curb appeal, this home boasts a rounded porch perfect for welcoming your guests. Hardwood floors throughout means easy cleaning. Your family room is bright and sunny- plenty of outlets, too! Bedrooms are a good mix of size and easy to heat or cool space. Fans throughout will help lower your bills. Your yard is all wrapped up with sturdy fencing- even a picket fence out front.
Appliances Included: Central a/h, Range, Refrigerator

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4065027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

