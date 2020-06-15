Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

218 N. College St. - Come make your home in one of the cutest houses Greenville has to offer. With great curb appeal, this home boasts a rounded porch perfect for welcoming your guests. Hardwood floors throughout means easy cleaning. Your family room is bright and sunny- plenty of outlets, too! Bedrooms are a good mix of size and easy to heat or cool space. Fans throughout will help lower your bills. Your yard is all wrapped up with sturdy fencing- even a picket fence out front.

Appliances Included: Central a/h, Range, Refrigerator



No Pets Allowed



