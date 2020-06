Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Cozy home ready for immediate rental in the quiet Graysville area! Full brick house has 2-car caport and a large backyard. Inside, you'll find 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Lovely hardwoods, granite counters, new paint, updated fixtures and more make this house one you'll want to see! Call today! 205-410-8785