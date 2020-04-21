2805 Martin Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd!

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a large kitchen with a large pantry, as well as all stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is off the kitchen, making easy access. Spacious rooms with lots of storage areas. Large fenced in backyard for playing. Make this house your home today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.