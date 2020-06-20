All apartments in Gardendale
1397 Woodridge Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1397 Woodridge Place

1397 Woodridge Pl · (205) 542-7723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1397 Woodridge Pl, Gardendale, AL 35071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1397 Woodridge Place · Avail. Jul 15

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
1397 Woodridge Place Available 07/15/20 Brand new construction for lease in Gardendale - The Ashford floor plan offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Luxury Vinyl floors flow throughout the living area. Fabulous kitchen has granite counter tops, kitchen island, GE appliances and subway tile back splash. This home has a great curb appeal with a covered front porch and a back patio for your relaxation. It is conveniently located in a private community of Woodridge located off of Fieldstown Road in GARDENDALE. Do not miss your opportunity to lease this brand new home and be the first tenant of this new home! With our red carpet customer care, you will be able to enjoy relaxed lifestyle in your brand new rental home. The listing pictures are showing the same floor plan in Woodridge, details and finishes may vary.

(RLNE5807238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1397 Woodridge Place have any available units?
1397 Woodridge Place has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1397 Woodridge Place have?
Some of 1397 Woodridge Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1397 Woodridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
1397 Woodridge Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1397 Woodridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1397 Woodridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 1397 Woodridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 1397 Woodridge Place does offer parking.
Does 1397 Woodridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1397 Woodridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1397 Woodridge Place have a pool?
No, 1397 Woodridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 1397 Woodridge Place have accessible units?
No, 1397 Woodridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1397 Woodridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1397 Woodridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1397 Woodridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1397 Woodridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
