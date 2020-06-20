Amenities

1397 Woodridge Place Available 07/15/20 Brand new construction for lease in Gardendale - The Ashford floor plan offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Luxury Vinyl floors flow throughout the living area. Fabulous kitchen has granite counter tops, kitchen island, GE appliances and subway tile back splash. This home has a great curb appeal with a covered front porch and a back patio for your relaxation. It is conveniently located in a private community of Woodridge located off of Fieldstown Road in GARDENDALE. Do not miss your opportunity to lease this brand new home and be the first tenant of this new home! With our red carpet customer care, you will be able to enjoy relaxed lifestyle in your brand new rental home. The listing pictures are showing the same floor plan in Woodridge, details and finishes may vary.



