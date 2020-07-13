/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM
180 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fultondale, AL
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2900 Walker Chapel Rd
2900 Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1408 sqft
Awesome location!! This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home has a nice flat yard with a adorable front porch and side deck!! All newly renovated inside to include wood flooring, custom paint, tile flooring and new counter tops! Plenty of space to make this
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
428 Central Ave
428 Central Avenue, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1008 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Fultondale will not last long!! Large front yard, plenty of parking, dog kennel and detached entertainment porch are just a few of the extras this home has.
1 of 15
Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
519 Enclave Circle
519 Enclave Circle, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1427 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Fultondale, AL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Fultondale
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
9 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$739
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
525 Virginia Street
525 Virginia Street, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1372 sqft
Walk into a bright and open living room with wood floors. The kitchen has white appliances and room for a large dining room table and bar seating. There is a second sunken living room which leads onto the covered back porch and fenced-in backyard.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
840 Twin Ridge Dr
840 Twin Ridge Drive, Gardendale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1692 sqft
This house will go FAST!! Located in desirable Gardendale it has 4 beds, 2 baths, finished basement and its located on an awesome Street!! Nice open floor plan and its been completely renovated with granite counter tops, all new luxury flooring and
1 of 27
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
600 Park St
600 Park Street, Gardendale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$835
818 sqft
This great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Gardendale could be yours! This home has a great front porch and a large kitchen with stove provided- perfect for entertaining! Give us a call today! 205-410-8785
Results within 5 miles of Fultondale
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
39 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Smithfield Estates
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$988
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Fountain Heights
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
6 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
2 Units Available
Forest Park
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Gardens in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Forest Park
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$700
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Welcome to The Windsor where classic architecture meets modern conveniences. Located in highly desired Forest Park area, The Windsor is within walking distance to St. Vincent's Hospital, Clairmont Shopping Center, dining, golf, and two miles to UAB.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
245 52nd Street North
245 52nd Street North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$899
1587 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley
630 26th Avenue Northwest
630 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1606 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Estates
922 Chinchona Drive
922 Chinchona Drive, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1656 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, and the kitchen. The bathrooms have tile flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Estates
921 Keystone Circle
921 Keystone Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1463 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 3 bedroom/ 1.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
433 15th Lane NW
433 15th Lane Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1044 sqft
Three bedroom two bath house for rent - This three bedroom two bath house is ready to be rented. The owner has just renovated this house fresh paint and carpet in this house. A large den for football saturdays.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wahouma
217 75th Street North
217 75th Street North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1570 sqft
217 75th Str N—East Lake - Please email tradingearth.office@gmail.com for viewing and application information. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home in East Lake. Refrigerator included. All electric with washer/dryer connections. (RLNE5874369)
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Roebuck
900 Charles Ct
900 Charles Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$920
1234 sqft
Are you looking for a wonderful house? Check out this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home now!! This house is newly renovated, with new tiles flooring, modern paint, granite counter tops, fixtures and so much more! This property also includes a a huge deck and
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, AL