Last updated July 12 2020

114 Apartments for rent in Fultondale, AL with parking

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
428 Central Ave
428 Central Avenue, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1008 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Fultondale will not last long!! Large front yard, plenty of parking, dog kennel and detached entertainment porch are just a few of the extras this home has.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
905 Park Lane
905 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Fultondale! - Great 1 level home in residential neighborhood on a flat lot just 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham. Hardwood floors throughout living areas, vinyl in kitchen and tile in bathrooms.

Last updated December 11
1 Unit Available
519 Enclave Circle
519 Enclave Circle, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1427 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Fultondale, AL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage.
Last updated July 12
9 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$739
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
713 Goldenrod Dr
713 Goldenrod Drive, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
713 Goldenrod Dr Available 05/01/20 1 Level Home Close to Shopping (Gardendale) - One Level Living withing 2 Miles of Shopping. 3 Car Covered Parking....2 Car Main Level + 1 Car Carport. Hardwoods in Living Room, Dining Room, and All 3 Bedrooms.

Last updated April 8
1 Unit Available
600 Park St
600 Park Street, Gardendale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$835
818 sqft
This great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Gardendale could be yours! This home has a great front porch and a large kitchen with stove provided- perfect for entertaining! Give us a call today! 205-410-8785
Last updated July 12
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Last updated July 12
39 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Last updated July 12
29 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Last updated July 12
8 Units Available
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$988
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Last updated July 12
11 Units Available
Fountain Heights
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
Forest Park
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Gardens in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Killbough Springs
1181 Dogwood Lane
1181 Dogwood Lane, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Birmingham!!! - Come see this adorable 3 bed/1 bath property in Roebuck Garden Estates! This one level home has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Roebuck
104 Lawson Drive
104 Lawson Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
104 Lawson Drive Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Center Point **Section 8 OK** - Home for rent in Center Point, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an attached carport. NO PETS.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2122 5th Way Northwest
2122 5th Way Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1482 sqft
Full renovated single family all brick house.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4510 Spearman Road
4510 Spearman Road, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1192 sqft
4510 Spearman Rd - Please email tradingearth.office@gmail.com for viewing information. Please visit our website at www.rentingearth.com for more information and to apply for a property.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4524 Oak Dr
4524 Oak Drive, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2208 sqft
This house is GORGEOUS! Located on a Great street in Pinson, it has a LOT to offer! Nice large fenced in lot with a huge covered patio in back! Inside features 4 beds, 2 baths and a huge open floor plan! Also there is a 1 car garage and extra

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more! Call for your

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Central City
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21
2412 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1200 sqft
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 Available 08/17/20 Modern Loft for Rent in Downtown Birmingham, AL!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - This updated loft is conveniently located in downtown Birmingham and is within walking distance to many shops

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
South Eastlake
213 86th Place South
213 86th Place South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Cute brick house in a quiet neighborhood of Roebuck. This property is very close to the Roebuck Golf Course! It sits on a pretty lot, with a pretty front yard, as well as a fenced in backyard. Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Wahouma
7415 4th Avenue North
7415 4th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
This is a quiet home at the end of a street that sits on a great lot. A large fenced in backyard for kids or pets as well! Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley
612 26th Ave NW
612 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1055 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms and the kitchen.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fultondale, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fultondale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

