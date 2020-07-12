Apartment List
/
AL
/
forestdale
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM

77 Apartments for rent in Forestdale, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Forestdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more! Call for your
Results within 1 mile of Forestdale

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Sandusky
808 Ozark Court
808 Ozark Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1760 sqft
Walk into this ranch style home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a flat-top stove. There is a full bathroom and laundry room off of the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Forestdale

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
208 Forest Ave
208 Forest Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, carport, fully fenced yard and a sunroom!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wylam
732 Atalla Street
732 Attalla Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$638
744 sqft
Two bedroom one bath house for rent - This two bedroom one bath house is for rent. The house sits on a flat parcel and has a fenced back yard with a storage shed. There is also a carport to protect your car.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
140 8th Street Northeast
140 8th Street Northeast, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1298 sqft
Check out this one level brick home, it features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen with all new appliances, a carport, and a spacious backyard, call this place home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

1 of 15

Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
519 Enclave Circle
519 Enclave Circle, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1427 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Fultondale, AL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Belview Heights
829 51st Street Ensley
829 51st Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$585
829 51st St W - FOR RENT::: 2 bedroom/1 bath + BONUS ROOM!!! Bonus room can be used for a small bedroom, office, tv room, study craft room- Possibilities are endless! Parking off the street Flat Yard All electric - Near Fairfield HS & close to
Results within 10 miles of Forestdale
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
57 Units Available
Glen Iris
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1784 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
61 Units Available
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$836
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
39 Units Available
Redmont Park
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,518
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
39 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
25 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$988
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Sand Ridge
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
9 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$739
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Rosedale
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Oak Ridge Park
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$869
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1435 sqft
Perched atop Eagle View Drive, you'll have a bird's eye view of The Magic City when you live at The VUE at Crestwood Apartments in Birmingham, AL.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with an upgraded clubhouse, concierge service and pool. On-site management. Recently renovated with modern appliances and on-site laundry area. Residents lounge area and new fitness center available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Forestdale, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Forestdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Forestdale 3 BedroomsForestdale Apartments with Balcony
Forestdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsForestdale Apartments with Parking
Forestdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsForestdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, AL
Chelsea, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University