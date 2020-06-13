/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 AM
168 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forestdale, AL
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3000 Tall Tree Lane
3000 Tall Tree Lane, Forestdale, AL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
705 Arrow Road
705 Arrow Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
2430 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Are you ready to move into this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom! This home offers hardwood floors throughout, a perfect deck patio to enjoy the Spring weather and
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
629 Bluebell Rd
629 Blue Bell Road, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$690
1213 sqft
Forestdale - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,living room, dining room, large kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Central heat and air, built in cabinets. To take a video tour of this home go to: www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home". (RLNE5780645)
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1121 Skyline Dr
1121 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
This Awesome property located in Forestdale has 5 beds, 2 bath!! All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring with a storage building!! On the outside is a covered porch and a garage!! So call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
921 Heflin Ave E
921 Heflin Avenue East, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$960
1484 sqft
CHARMING Forestdale home!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is nestled in a great area and is convenient to everything.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
COMING SOON!!!!This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
917 Laverne St
917 Laverne Street, Forestdale, AL
This home is ready to move in and has plenty of room! This 4 bedrooms 2 bath home features a nice living room and a separate dining room with hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. Huge, clean kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Forestdale
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Smithfield Estates
15 Units Available
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1148 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Smithfield Estates
1 Unit Available
921 Keystone Circle
921 Keystone Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1463 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 3 bedroom/ 1.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
North Pratt
1 Unit Available
541 Closhire Lane
541 Closhire Lane, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1114 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Sandusky
1 Unit Available
621 Russell Street
621 Russell Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1159 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Smithfield Estates
1 Unit Available
929 Chichester Dr
929 Chichester Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2116 sqft
***NEW CONSTRUCTION!!***This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Forestdale area is gorgeous! Beautiful granite counters, walk-in closets, master suite, double vanity in the master bath and so much more!! Enjoy the outdoors while relaxing on the
1 of 8
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Sandusky
1 Unit Available
808 Ozark Court
808 Ozark Court, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1760 sqft
Walk into this ranch style home. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a flat-top stove. There is a full bathroom and laundry room off of the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Forestdale
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5405 Valleyview Trail
5405 Valleyview Trail, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1376 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
500 Basswood Drive
500 Basswood Drive, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1522 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5613 Shadyview Circle
5613 Shadyview Circle, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1498 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
465 West Park Drive
465 West Park Drive, Fultondale, AL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4958 Valleyview Terrace
4958 Valleyview Terrace, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
140 8th Street Northeast
140 8th Street Northeast, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1298 sqft
Check out this one level brick home, it features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen with all new appliances, a carport, and a spacious backyard, call this place home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
College Hills
1 Unit Available
404 8th Terrace West
404 8th Terrace West, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$650
726 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1433 58th St Ensley
1433 58th Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1039 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and vinyl in the bathrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2879 Woodruff Mill Road
2879 Woodruff Mill Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
2300 sqft
This split-level home has been waiting for you! Upstairs is the living room and kitchen with new flooring and open space! There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
920 Crestview Drive
920 Crestview Drive, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1466 sqft
This split-level home in Adamsville is spacious and bright! The front living room welcomes you with hardwood floors and two big windows. The kitchen has storage galore and a sliding glass door exits to the back porch.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Ensley
1 Unit Available
3501 Avenue D
3501 Avenue D Alley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1480 sqft
Come fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.
