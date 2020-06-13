Apartment List
/
AL
/
foley
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Foley, AL

Finding an apartment in Foley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Park Place
400 Park Ave, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has ample parking, laundry facilities, pool and more. Apartments feature washer and dryer connections, private patio and fireplace. Great location, just minutes from Foley High School.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated November 21 at 09:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17773 Lewis Smith Drive
17773 Lewis Smith Dr, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1774 sqft
17773 Lewis Smith Drive Available 07/13/20 Home W/Community Pool! - This one year old Home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2651 Juniper Street
2651 South Juniper Street, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condominium in Foley, AL - Two bedroom two bath Victoria Place Condominium (end unit).

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8958 Turf Creek Dr.
8958 Turf Creek Drive, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1755 sqft
8958 Turf Creek Dr. Available 07/08/20 Four Bedroom Home with Garage! - Beautiful four bedroom and two bath home close to Beach express. This house features a screened in porch overlooking a small community pond.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
450 Park Avenue, #713
450 Park Avenue, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
450 Park Avenue, #713 Available 07/15/20 Park Avenue Condo, #713 - This second floor unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with screened patio and granite counter tops. Access to outside storage, pool, and BBQ area. Includes landscaping.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
3865 Chesterfield Lane
3865 Chesterfield Ln, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Receive half off your first month's rent with a 12 month lease! Our largest floor plan boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and ample storage throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Foley

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13483 Sanctuary Drive
13483 Sanctuary Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
13483 Sanctuary Drive Available 08/21/20 13483 Sanctuary Drive - Cottage style home featuring engineered hardwood flooring, large open floor plan, enclosed private backyard, double garage, spacious kitchen, and an additional room that could be a

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
13344 Sanctuary Dr
13344 Sanctuary Dr, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1405 sqft
Check out this great little brick 3/2 with granite counters and hard flooring throughout! No carpet! Attached garage. Please be aware of scammers. We will only ask you for deposit and rent after executing a lease.
Results within 5 miles of Foley
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Traditions
6061 Colonial Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$873
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1234 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover your new happy home at the Colonial Grand at Traditions luxury apartments in Gulf Shore/Orange Beach, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Summer Trace
330 W. Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1347 sqft
Good location for commuters with easy access to Gulf Shores Parkway. Homes feature refrigerator, ample storage, and patio or balcony. Community has sundeck, pool and renovated clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1266 sqft
Modern homes with nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, clubhouse and pool. There's even a nine-hole golf course on site. Close to Gulf Shores Public Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4574 G. C. Bill Lane
4574 G C Bill Lane, Orange Beach, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4574 GC Bill Lane - Water front home with beautiful views! Among the features of this property are garage, carport, outside storage, and abundant inside storage. Property is unfurnished. Boat slip available for additional monthly fee.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25624 W Perdido Ave
25624 West Perdido Avenue, Orange Beach, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1170 sqft
Luxury Apartments located in Coastal Alabama - Property Id: 204286 With unparalleled designer apartments in Orange Beach, Sandy Shores offers a friendly community for you to call home.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
349 west 23 ave
349 West 23rd Avenue, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
heart of gulf shores - Property Id: 104910 1 block south of canal 1.5 mi to the gulf of mexico boat launch half mile bike walk great neighbor hood pets allowed with a fee non smoking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Foley

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
5620 Innerarity Circle
5620 Innerarity Circle, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2222 sqft
5620 Innerarity Circle Available 08/10/20 5620 Innerarity Circle - Beautifully landscaped custom two bedroom home located in the gated community of Innerarity Island.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
75 Lagoon Drive
75 Lagoon Drive, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
75 Lagoon Drive Available 06/15/20 3BR/2BA FURNISHED HOME - 75 Lagoon Drive, Gulf Shores, AL - Beautiful Furnished 3BR home sits directly on the Golf Course in the exclusive gated community of The Peninsula! Home features custom cabinets, wood

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
30947 PENINSULA DR
30947 Peninsula Drive, Baldwin County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
4493 sqft
This grand 5BR/5.
City Guide for Foley, AL

The city of Foley is named for its founder, a man named John B. Foley, who was originally from Chicago.

For a city containing just 14,618 residents, according to the 2010 U. S. Census, you'll find an awful lot to do in Foley. Not only will you be able to keep yourself busy in the city, you'll also be spoiled by the weather, which is much warmer year round than the U.S. average. Community spirit is the order of the day in Foley, so be prepared to get to know your neighbors and join in with town events. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Foley, AL

Finding an apartment in Foley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Foley 2 BedroomsFoley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFoley 3 BedroomsFoley Apartments with Balcony
Foley Apartments with GarageFoley Apartments with ParkingFoley Apartments with Pool
Foley Cheap PlacesFoley Dog Friendly ApartmentsFoley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALSaraland, ALBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MS
Pace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College