18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Foley, AL
1 of 13
1 of 48
1 of 34
1 of 37
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 37
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 4
1 of 28
1 of 29
1 of 23
The city of Foley is named for its founder, a man named John B. Foley, who was originally from Chicago.
For a city containing just 14,618 residents, according to the 2010 U. S. Census, you'll find an awful lot to do in Foley. Not only will you be able to keep yourself busy in the city, you'll also be spoiled by the weather, which is much warmer year round than the U.S. average. Community spirit is the order of the day in Foley, so be prepared to get to know your neighbors and join in with town events. See more
Finding an apartment in Foley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.