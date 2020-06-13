18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Foley, AL

The city of Foley is named for its founder, a man named John B. Foley, who was originally from Chicago.

For a city containing just 14,618 residents, according to the 2010 U. S. Census, you'll find an awful lot to do in Foley. Not only will you be able to keep yourself busy in the city, you'll also be spoiled by the weather, which is much warmer year round than the U.S. average. Community spirit is the order of the day in Foley, so be prepared to get to know your neighbors and join in with town events. See more